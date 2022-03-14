-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). Wolfspeed posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.98 million.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.26. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

