-$0.21 EPS Expected for Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). Adial Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adial Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adial Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Shares of ADIL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,794. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $79,000. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

