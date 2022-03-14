-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.35). Virgin Galactic posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

Shares of SPCE stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 259,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,771,156. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 40.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

