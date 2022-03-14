$0.39 EPS Expected for Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nuvei’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.34. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nuvei.

Get Nuvei alerts:

NVEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,064,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $55.35 on Friday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Nuvei (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvei (NVEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.