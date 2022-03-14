$0.46 EPS Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Macerich reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

MAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,048,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.33%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

