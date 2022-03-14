-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.59). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vigil Neuroscience.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

VIGL stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience Inc is a microglia-focused therapeutics company. It focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil Neuroscience Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.