$0.65 EPS Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Genesco posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. Genesco’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share.

GCO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

GCO stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.98. 280,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.05. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,330,000 after buying an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after buying an additional 43,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,338,000 after buying an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 99,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

