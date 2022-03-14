$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $965.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Albemarle posted sales of $829.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALB. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

ALB traded down $8.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.15. 27,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,348. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $141.94 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.80%.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 25.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Albemarle by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,144,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,815,000 after buying an additional 147,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,357 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.