$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $1.95. APA posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $9.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $11.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on APA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on APA from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of APA by 1,385.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after buying an additional 10,562,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in APA by 43.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in APA by 116.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,007,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

