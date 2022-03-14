14,200 Shares in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 849.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

STSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 14th.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $124.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.22. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

