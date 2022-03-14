14,300 Shares in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.17% of FS Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 98.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after buying an additional 217,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 103.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 208,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 104,022 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 102.4% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 201,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 101,878 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 109.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 90,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $254.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.18.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

