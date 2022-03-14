$15.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) will report sales of $15.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.68 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $15.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $59.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.24 billion to $60.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $61.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.74 billion to $63.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.12.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after acquiring an additional 183,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $1,576,425,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

