15,788 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 121.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $45.14 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $110.22. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.08 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.35.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

