1,636 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines stock opened at $123.96 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.