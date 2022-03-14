18,753 Shares in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $646.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

