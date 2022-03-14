$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.10 billion. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

GXO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.81. 16,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,833. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $17,059,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,192,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $12,211,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $10,337,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

