2,211 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $192.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.56 and its 200 day moving average is $208.46. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $174.89 and a twelve month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.