2,310 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,342,000 after buying an additional 389,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after buying an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after buying an additional 234,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,101,000 after buying an additional 121,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,156,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,133,000 after buying an additional 132,443 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYB opened at $103.43 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average of $95.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

