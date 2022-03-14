25,000 Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,287,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,139,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,425,000 after buying an additional 44,653 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 33,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after buying an additional 30,021 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,111,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the period. 40.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

NYSE MCY opened at $53.45 on Monday. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $994.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Mercury General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.