25,000 Shares in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.12% of PetMed Express as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the third quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the third quarter worth $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 45.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PETS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of PETS opened at $26.65 on Monday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $559.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

About PetMed Express (Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.