2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110,218 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $77,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 56.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 18.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $10.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $809.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $46.52.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis acquired 33,482 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

