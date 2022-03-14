2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of 2U worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 2U by 18.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 56.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek purchased 26,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWOU opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $46.52.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWOU. William Blair cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

