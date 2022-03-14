$3.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the highest is $4.16 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $13.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $14.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $12.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057 over the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $170,899,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,834,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,582 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,397,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after purchasing an additional 245,179 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.67. 367,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,743. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $194.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

