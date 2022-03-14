$363.27 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) will report sales of $363.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $365.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $351.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

AEIS opened at $83.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.99. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $77.79 and a 1-year high of $122.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

