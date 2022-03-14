$37.63 Million in Sales Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) will post sales of $37.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $38.10 million. BTRS posted sales of $33.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $166.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.77 million to $168.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $202.48 million, with estimates ranging from $199.50 million to $205.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BTRS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BTRS by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BTRS by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BTRS by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in BTRS by 22.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. 49,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.08 million, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.38. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

