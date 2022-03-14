3,958 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $611,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 876,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 140,915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $50.26 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.18 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.62.

