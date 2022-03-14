$440.67 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) to post sales of $440.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.90 million to $470.30 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $358.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.87.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,166 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.51. 632,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $126.04 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 80.91%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

