5,000 Shares in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zymergen by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 336,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,024,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,571,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,107,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,653,000. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZY opened at $3.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. Zymergen Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

In related news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $27,338.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,459 shares of company stock valued at $567,114 over the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymergen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

