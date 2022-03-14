517 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Textron by 39.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Textron by 109.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 21,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Textron by 573.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 62,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 53,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $69.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average is $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

