$63.30 Million in Sales Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $63.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $64.20 million. Telos reported sales of $44.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $241.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.98 million to $242.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $284.52 million, with estimates ranging from $265.96 million to $307.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

TLS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

TLS stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. 24,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,754. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.23 million, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.24. Telos has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telos by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,947,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after buying an additional 242,695 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telos by 21.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,103,000 after buying an additional 382,211 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telos by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,620,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after buying an additional 690,619 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telos by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after buying an additional 441,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Telos by 136.9% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,511,000 after buying an additional 864,352 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telos (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.