6,547 Shares in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,546,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $858,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,596,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,624,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $25.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, Director Jo Natauri sold 39,491 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $1,428,389.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,111 shares of company stock worth $5,558,420 over the last ninety days.

FLYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

