6,550 Shares in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,047,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,827,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,003 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 155,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIIN opened at $38.69 on Monday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $751.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.88%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

