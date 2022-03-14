6,831 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.75.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $108.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $153.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $91.14 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.37.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.