$7.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) to post $7.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.64 billion and the lowest is $6.93 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $31.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.44 billion to $32.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $32.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.98 billion to $34.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 44.9% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 655.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 51,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 44,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,628,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.18. The firm has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

