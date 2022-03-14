7,000 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,620,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,998,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 723.1% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,271,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,261,350 shares of company stock worth $48,706,915.

SNAP stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of -91.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.66. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

