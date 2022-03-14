71,454 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.45% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 394.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 92,623 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 598,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,001 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $1,490,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $1,277,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,837.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 41,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAE opened at $24.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $30.62.

