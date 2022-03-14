$730,000.00 in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) to post $730,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $9.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $20.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $146.51 million, with estimates ranging from $10.52 million to $232.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRVB shares. UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

PRVB traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.34. 25,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,596. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $401.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 5,895,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after buying an additional 1,700,409 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 5,117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 702,011 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,483,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 242,728 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 227,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.