$84.78 Million in Sales Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $84.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.56 million and the highest is $158.99 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $106.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.94 million to $180.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $65.41 million, with estimates ranging from $33.29 million to $97.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Immatics.
IMTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Immatics by 69.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Immatics by 161.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Immatics (Get Rating)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
