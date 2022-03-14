$860.95 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $860.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $848.40 million and the highest is $875.21 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $774.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.57. 648,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

