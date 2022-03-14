8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.52

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

EGHT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock worth $416,855. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,825,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,709,000 after purchasing an additional 216,411 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,607,000 after purchasing an additional 126,790 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 134,761 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

