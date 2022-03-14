A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOC stock traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $441.42. 909,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,884. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $301.30 and a 1-year high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.