A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 554 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $59.34. 9,777,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,689,114. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $8,370,485. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

