a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.74 Million

Equities analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) will report sales of $143.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year sales of $796.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $786.50 million to $805.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $982.07 million, with estimates ranging from $942.59 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.37. 279,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,143. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.09. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In related news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 69,305 shares of company stock valued at $442,780 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

