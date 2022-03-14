Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,803 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.9% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after buying an additional 2,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 98.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $244,220,000 after buying an additional 1,004,112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,530,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,007,730,000 after buying an additional 854,744 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,052,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,084 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,253. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.64. 202,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,703,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.18 and its 200-day moving average is $126.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

