Accel Wealth Management Acquires 138 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $97.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.73. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $103.27.

