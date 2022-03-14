Accretion Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Up 137.5% in February

Accretion Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Accretion Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. Accretion Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Accretion Acquisition Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

