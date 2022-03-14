Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

ASPCF opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.