ACG Wealth Buys Shares of 1,480 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $240.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.75 and its 200-day moving average is $285.86. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $231.35 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

