ACG Wealth Buys Shares of 4,874 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

ACG Wealth bought a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $56.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.27. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

