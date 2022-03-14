ACG Wealth Lowers Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

ACG Wealth decreased its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in American States Water were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,414,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AWR stock opened at $83.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.87. American States Water has a one year low of $70.93 and a one year high of $103.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.26%.

